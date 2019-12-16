CHICAGO (AP) — Megan Walker had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Crystal Dangerfield also scored 22 and No. 2 UConn held off No. 16 DePaul 84-74 on Monday night.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 19 points for the Huskies (9-0), who dominated in the first half and won their 17th straight over the Blue Demons (10-2), whose seven-game winning streak ended. Connecticut led 55-29 at the half before DePaul began a furious comeback.

Chante Stonewall led DePaul with 21 points. Sonya Morris had 20 points, Dee Bekelja has 12 and Lexi Held added 11 for the Blue Demons, whose other loss was to No. 4 Oregon State on Nov. 14.

Held’s 3-pointer with 7:17 left trimmed UConn’s lead to 70-66, but the Huskies regrouped from there.

NO. 3 OREGON 84, UC RIVERSIDE 41

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had a career-high 18 rebounds in her latest triple-double and Oregon routed UC Riverside.

Ionescu also had 16 points and 12 assists in her NCAA-record 20th triple-double, and second of the season.

Freshman Jaz Shelley scored 32 points for Oregon (9-1).

Jannon Otto led the Highlanders (3-7) with 19 points. Riverside shot only 25%, a season low for an Oregon opponent.

NO. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE 64, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 48

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jordan Danberry had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Andra Espinoza-Hunter also scored 12 points and Mississippi State beat Louisiana-Lafayette to extend its road winning streak to 12 games.

Espinoza-Hunter banked in a running 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for a 30-25 lead, and the Bulldogs held ULL to 23 points in the second half to keep the nation’s longest active road win streak.

Chloe Bibby added nine points and 12 rebounds for Mississippi State (9-2).

Kimberly Burton led ULL (6-3) with eight points.

