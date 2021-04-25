No. 2 UCLA claimed the Pac-12 softball series against No. 4 Washington, winning the series finale on Sunday, 4-2.
UCLA (28-3, 10-2 Pac-12) won three of the four game series and two of the three that counted as Pac-12 games.
UCLA scored all the runs it needed with a pair of home runs in the first inning.
Sarah Willis accounted for both of the Huskies’ runs with her first collegiate home run and an RBI double.
Washington (35-9, 13-4) head into a bye week.
UW takes series from New Mexico
Will Simpson’s RBI single, his second of the day, lifted Washington past New Mexico 3-2 in the rubber match of a three-game series.
New Mexico (9-16) was a late add to the Huskies’ schedule because of COVID issues with Stanford.
Simpson was 2 for 4, and Ramon Bramasco was 3 for 5 with a double for the Huskies (17-18).
Women’s golf
• No. 5 USC went wire to wire to win its second consecutive Pac-12 championship, winning by five strokes over California. Washington was ninth. Stanford freshman Rachel Heck won the individual title at 7-under. Camille Boyd was the top UW finisher, tying for 20th at 8-over.
More baseball
• Washington State (19-15, 7-11 Pac-12) won at California 4-3 to win the road series.
• Andy Atwood’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave Texas-Rio Grande Valley a 6-5 walk-off win against Seattle U (13-21, 7-13 WAC).
Atwood was 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBI to help the Vaqueros (21-17, 12-18) sweep the four-game series.
Hockey
• Keltie Jeri-Leon scored just 22 seconds into the game for the Thunderbirds, but the Portland Winthawks scored the next four goals to beat Seattle 4-1. Gabe Klassen scored twice for Portland which beat Seattle on consecutive night.
Rugby
• The Seattle Seawolves fell to 1-4 after losing on the road to the Austin (Texas) Gilgronis 42-15. The Seawolves return home to play four of their next five games at Stafire Sports Complex.
