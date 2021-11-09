LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 19 points, one of four starters in double figures for No. 2 UCLA in its 95-58 rout of Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday night in the teams’ season opener.

Jules Bernard also had 19 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 14 points and Tyger Campbell had 10.

Justin McCall scored 11 points and Shaun Williams added 10 for the Roadrunners.

UCLA’s fifth starter, Cody Riley, hurt his left knee eight minutes into the game and didn’t return. Riley went down near the opposing bench, clutching his knee. He lay on the court as the arena went silent, but eventually limped off to the locker room with some fans chanting his name. The redshirt senior averaged 10 points last season.

The Bruins hit three straight 3-pointers to open the game, with Bernard making the first. He had a 3 to open the second half, too, and finished with four of UCLA’s 13 3s in the game.

Leading by seven, the Bruins put together a 29-8 run to end the half ahead 47-19. Campbell ran off seven in a row and Jaquez hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to send the Bruins into their locker room with a rush.

Advertising

UCLA held the Roadrunners to 8-of-31 shooting and forced 10 of Bakersfield’s 15 turnovers in the first half.

Bernard’s three-point play extended the Bruins’ lead to 60-26.

Led by McCall, the Roadrunners strung together some productive possessions and improved their shooting in the second half. Williams hit a 3-pointer and fed Brian Washington for a dunk, and McCall scored four in a row to leave them trailing 68-39.

UCLA responded with six straight points by Juzang and Jaquez to lead 75-39. Coach Mick Cronin was able to get his starters some rest over the game’s final six minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Cal State Bakersfield: The Roadrunners enter their second season in the Big West with a roster representing 882 games of collegiate experience. But several of the players are new to each other and getting the chemistry down — as well as establishing a rotation — are early priorities.

UCLA: The Bruins were 11-1 at home last season, when there were no fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their spirited student section was full and clearly glad to be back on Tuesday — getting rowdy in a prelude to Friday’s big game against Villanova.

UP NEXT

Cal State Bakersfield: Hosts Life Pacific on Saturday.

UCLA: Hosts No. 4 Villanova on Friday in the Bruins’ first major matchup of the season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25