The second-ranked Stanford women’s soccer team remained unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over Washington State on Friday night in Pullman.
The Cardinal (8-0-1, 1-0-0 Pac-12) got the game’s only goal at the 9:30 mark from Mia Bhuta.
The No. 24 Cougars (7-2-0, 0-1-0) had 10 shots, including two on goal, while limiting Stanford to eight shots.
Cal shuts out Huskies
Mia Fontana scored at the 38:51 mark and the California women’s soccer team (4-3-2, 1-0-0 Pac-12) went on to beat Washington 1-0 at Husky Soccer Stadium.
The Huskies (5-2-2, 0-1-0) outshot the Golden Bears 10-5, with each team having four shots on goal.
Baseball
• Ryan Bliss and Isiah Gilliam drove in a run each in the eighth inning but the Tacoma Rainiers’ rally fell short in a 3-2 loss to the Round Rock Express (87-60) at Cheney Stadium. Tacoma (77-71) starter Marcus Walden went five innings, allowing three runs.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.