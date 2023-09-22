The second-ranked Stanford women’s soccer team remained unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over Washington State on Friday night in Pullman.

The Cardinal (8-0-1, 1-0-0 Pac-12) got the game’s only goal at the 9:30 mark from Mia Bhuta.

The No. 24 Cougars (7-2-0, 0-1-0) had 10 shots, including two on goal, while limiting Stanford to eight shots.

Cal shuts out Huskies

Mia Fontana scored at the 38:51 mark and the California women’s soccer team (4-3-2, 1-0-0 Pac-12) went on to beat Washington 1-0 at Husky Soccer Stadium.

The Huskies (5-2-2, 0-1-0) outshot the Golden Bears 10-5, with each team having four shots on goal.

Baseball

• Ryan Bliss and Isiah Gilliam drove in a run each in the eighth inning but the Tacoma Rainiers’ rally fell short in a 3-2 loss to the Round Rock Express (87-60) at Cheney Stadium. Tacoma (77-71) starter Marcus Walden went five innings, allowing three runs.