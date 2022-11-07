STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had a team-leading 16 points and six rebounds, sending No. 2 Stanford past San Diego State, 86-48, to open the 2022-23 season on Monday night.

Iriafen was one of four players who had double-digit points for the Cardinal, including Elena Bosgana (15 points), Cameron Brink (13) and Indya Nivar (13).

Brink kicked off the scoring with a 3-pointer, sparking a 10-0 game-opening run for the Cardinal on their way to a 25-4 lead after the first quarter. Stanford shot 51.6% (32 of 62) on the evening, including 36.7% (11 of 30) from deep, though AP preseason All-American Haley Jones was held to just six points.

Alex Crain and Meghan Fiso each had nine points for the Aztecs, who were held to 31.6% shooting (18 of 57) by the Cardinal defense. Stanford has now held 64 of its last 70 opponents to 41.8% shooting or worse.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: The Aztecs’ season opener vs. the Cardinal was a tough test for a team that hasn’t faced a top-two opponent since 2014, when they played at then-No. 2 South Carolina.

Stanford: The Cardinal lost a quartet of key players in Lacie Hull, Lexie Hull, Alyssa Jerome and Anna Wilson after last season, but their five newcomers are already making an impact on the court. Nivar led the way in her Stanford debut, scoring 13 points with five rebounds.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: The Aztecs return to Viejas Arena for a five-game homestand, beginning with the first game of the Aztec Classic against San Diego Christian (2-1) on Wednesday.

Stanford: The Cardinal will play one more game at Maples Pavilion before heading on a two-game road trip, hosting California State University Northridge (0-1) on Wednesday.

