The Nittany Lions lost to No. 6 Ohio State 39-38 and TCU fell to No. 25 Iowa State 14-7.

Two top four unbeaten teams fell Saturday which should make for an interesting start when the first College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday.

In a game that lived up to its hype, No. 6 Ohio State rallied behind quarterback J.T. Barrett to edge No. 2 Penn State 39-38 in Columbus, Ohio, and Iowa State handed No. 4 Texas Christian a 14-7 loss in Ames, Iowa.

The losses left No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 8 Miami and No. 18 Central Florida as the only unbeaten teams.

Barrett hit Marcus Baugh with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter and the Buckeyes rallied from 11 points down in the final five minutes to hand No. 2 Penn State its first loss.

Barrett played one of the best games of his decorated career, going 33 for 39 for 328 yards and four touchdown passes, three in the fourth quarter after the Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) were down 35-20.

Penn State led 38-27 with 5:42 left and it looked as if the Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) were going to knock the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff race and put a firm grip on the Big Ten East. Barrett wouldn’t let that happen.

Earlier in the day, Kyle Kempt threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns and 25th-ranked Iowa State upset TCU, handing the Horned Frogs their first defeat and leaving the Big 12 without an unbeaten team.

Marcel Spears intercepted a Kenny Hill pass with 1:16 left to seal it for the Cyclones (6-2, 4-1 Big 12), who forced a pair of turnovers in the red zone in the second half in winning their fourth straight game.

“We had a formula: not turning the ball over and beat people at their own game. We did not do that,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said.

Kempt put Iowa State ahead 14-0 at the break with touchdown passes to Matt Eaton (17 yards) and Hakeem Butler (4 yards).

TCU (7-1, 4-1) answered to open the second half on a 94-yard kickoff return by KaVontae Turpin. But Brian Peavy intercepted Hill in the end zone in the third quarter and brought it back 70 yards, and Willie Harvey caused Hill to fumble a ball recovered by Iowa State at its own 15-yard line with 7:11 to go.