CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Zavier Simpson scored 16 points, Ignas Brazdeikis had 15 and No. 2 Michigan beat Illinois 79-69 on Thursday night to improve to 16-0.
Michigan (4-0 Big Ten) and Virginia are the only unbeaten teams in the country. The Wolverines jumped to a 7-0 lead and easily held off the overmatched Illinois (4-12, 0-5).
Charles Matthews added 14 points for the Wolverines, and Jon Teske had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for Illinois. Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 15, and Trent Frazier had 13.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25