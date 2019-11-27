No. 19 Iowa (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten, No. 17 CFP) at Nebraska (5-6, 3-5), Friday at 2:30 p.m. EST (BTN).

Line: Iowa by 5.

Series record: Nebraska leads 29-17-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Iowa is looking to beat Nebraska for a fifth straight time and enhance its bowl position. Nebraska needs a sixth win to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

KEY MATCHUP

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez vs. Iowa’s pass defense. If the Hawkeyes control the Huskers’ ground game, it’s going to be up to Martinez to step up. He’s been just OK as a passer, and his receiving corps is depleted. Iowa has intercepted at least one pass in five straight games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa: RB Tyler Goodson. The Hawks need to get their running game going after averaging under 3 yards per carry over their last seven games. Goodson is the first true freshman to start at running back for Iowa since 2012, and his 474 rushing yards rank second on the team. His 124 combined touches are most on the team.

Nebraska: WR JD Spielman. He’s the only receiver in program history with three straight 800-yard seasons, and he’s caught 22 passes in the last four games. He missed last year’s game against Iowa because of injury.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska will honor 22 seniors before the game. The group has never beaten Iowa and has gone 22-26 over four seasons, with redshirted players having gone 28-33. … Iowa has allowed no more than 24 points in a game and has limited five opponents to 10 or fewer. … Iowa’s Nate Stanley needs 10 yards to become the third player in program history to pass for 8,000 in a career. The others are Drew Tate (2003-06) and Chuck Long (1982-85). … This is the 30th straight year Nebraska has played on Black Friday and the ninth in a row against Iowa. The teams’ day-after-Thanksgiving meeting will go on a two-year hiatus and resume in 2022.

