CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds and No. 19 DePaul hit 17 3-pointers to defeat No. 16 Miami 89-83 on Saturday to win the Maggie Dixon Classic.

The Blue Demons scored the last eight points of the third quarter to take a 66-60 lead and had the first six of the fourth. Stonewell scored five points to help build a 12-point lead, the largest of the game that saw 21 lead changes and 12 ties.

Lexi Held scored 16 points for DePaul (4-1), which was 17 of 48 behind the arc, led by Stonewall’s five and Held’s four. Kelly Campbell, with six free throws in the last two minutes, and Dee Bekelja added 11 points apiece. DePaul was 16 of 17 from the foul line, 12 of 13 in the fourth quarter.

Beatrice Mompremier led the Hurricanes (4-1) with 29 points, a career high, and 18 rebounds. Kelsey Marshall added a career-high 22 points.

Miami had a 50-32 rebounding advantage, shot 48% with six 3-pointers, and was 23 of 33 from the foul line but had 23 turnovers.

NOTRE DAME 76, No. 21 MICHIGAN 72

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Destinee Walker scored 27 points, freshman Sam Brunelle took over down the stretch and Notre Dame knocked off Michigan 76-72.

The Wolverines led 63-60 when Amy Dilk made a layup with 7:32 to play. Brunelle and Walker made layups before a Brunelle 3 put the Irish up for good. Brunelle made the next two baskets for Notre Dame and Walker’s layup pushed the lead to 73-67.

Defense made the difference for Notre Dame (4-2). With a layup at the buzzer, Michigan (4-1) was 2 of 13 from the floor in the fourth quarter with seven turnovers. In addition to missing nine straight shots, the Wolverines were only 7 of 12 from the foul line.

Naz Hillmon had 17 points and 16 rebounds for Michigan with Kayla Robbins grabbing 12 rebounds to go with 11 points.

No. 6 TEXAS A&M 74, USC 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 26 points and Kayla Wells added 16 to lead Texas A&M over USC.

Carter had at least 20 points for the third consecutive game for the Aggies (4-0).

Aaliyah Wilson made a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Texas A&M its first lead of the game at 27-25. It would never lose it.

Freshmen Endyia Rogers scored 20 points and Alissa Pili added 12 points for USC (3-2).

No. 12 FLORIDA STATE 86, ILLINOIS-CHICAGO 42

CHICAGO (AP) — Kiah Gillespie and Kourtney Weber scored 16 points apiece and Florida State made 14-3-pointers to roll to a win over Illinois-Chicago.

Nicki Ekhomu had 15 points in her homecoming game and Nausia Woolfolk added 13 points for the Seminoles (5-0). Weber tied her career high and Ekhomu, a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was playing in her first game since surpassing 1,000 for her career.

Gillespie had four 3-pointers to lead the way and Sammie Puisis hit two, giving the freshman a long-distance shot in the first five games of her career. That is the longest streak to start a career since Alexa Deluzio made a three in her first six games in 2009.

Tylah Lampey led the Flames (0-5) with 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting. Her teammates went 7 of 43.

