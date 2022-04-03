The No. 11 Washington softball team was denied a sweep of No. 19 Arizona with a 10-9 loss Sunday in the series finale.

The Wildcats (20-12,1-8 Pac-12) struck for five runs in the first inning. UW starter Kelley Lynch couldn’t get out of the first inning give up five runs on five hits.

Washington (22-10, 3-5) fought back to take the lead with a four-run sixth inning when it took advantage of three errors.

Arizona walked off with the win as Sharlize Palacios hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Baylee Klingler hit her 17th homer of the season and went 2 for 4. Rylee Holtorf was 2 for for with three RBI.

Baseball

• Arizona finished up a sweep of host Washington (14-13, 5-7 Pac-12) by winning the finale 7-6 on an errior in the 11th inning. Colby Wallace was 3 for 5 with an RBI for UW.

• Mitchel Simon was 3 for 5 with a homer and six RBI as California Baptist (19-7, 8-4 WAC) wrapped up a sweep of Seattle U 10-1. Derek Gellos was 3 for 4 for the Redhawks 7-17, 5-7).

• Washington State (10-17, 2-10) avoided a sweep by visiting Utah (17-10-1, 4-5) with a three-run ninth inning capped by an RBI double by Jake Meyer to win 5-4.

Tennis

• The Washington men dropped a 4-1 decision to 13th-ranked USC.