No. 18 Oklahoma (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) at Iowa State (1-1, 1-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).

Line: Oklahoma by 7.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 76-6-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s still early, but this is a must win for the Sooners, whose hopes for a fourth straight College Football Playoff appearance took a major hit with a home loss to unranked Kansas State. Iowa State, which lost by a point in Norman last year after rallying from 21 points down in the fourth quarter, is looking to finish the job and beat the Sooners in Ames for the first time since 1960.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma’s offensive line vs. Iowa State’s defensive line: The Sooners’ line allowed two sacks in the fourth quarter against K-State, was plagued by penalties, and the ground game managed just 23 yards in the second half. Iowa State had six sacks against TCU and has nine in two games to rank first in the Big 12 and eighth nationally.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler: The five-star recruit goes on the road for the first time after throwing three interceptions last week.

Iowa State DE JaQuan Bailey: He played at an All-America level against TCU, recording three sacks to become the Cyclones’ career leader.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Sooners’ .917 series winning percentage against Iowa State is the best by one FBS program against another (minimum of 50 games played). … Since 2017, the Cyclones are 10-1 in October games, including four wins over ranked opponents. … ISU’s Breece Hall leads the Big 12 and ranks third nationally in rushing with 128.5 yards per game. He’s averaging 107 yards over his last 10 games. …. OU’s No. 18 ranking is its lowest since October 2016 and ended a streak of 29 polls in which it appeared in the top 10.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25