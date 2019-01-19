OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored 22 points, Terence Davis added 18 and No. 18 Mississippi never trailed in an 84-67 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

Ole Miss (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) pushed out to an 11-point lead by halftime and had a comfortable advantage through most of the second half. The Rebels had a 40-31 rebounding edge and helped force 17 Arkansas turnovers.

Ole Miss has won 11 out of its past 12 games.

Arkansas (10-7, 1-4) has lost four straight games since winning its conference opener. The Razorbacks were led by Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, who scored 16 points.

Ole Miss was in control from the opening tip, jumping out to an 11-2 lead in the opening minutes. The Rebels got some unexpected early production from Dominik Olejniczak, who poured in 13 points on 5 of 5 shooting from the field before the break.

Terence Davis made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rebels a 46-35 halftime advantage.

Arkansas: It was another frustrating game for the Razorbacks, who are losing ground in the SEC race in a hurry. Arkansas struggled with turnovers and didn’t take advantage of Daniel Gafford’s 6-foot-11 presence down low. The team’s leading scorer this season had just nine points.

Ole Miss: It’s a nice recovery for the Rebels, which lost their first conference game to LSU earlier in the week. The Rebels continue to get good production from role players, including Olejniczak, Bruce Stevens and guard D.C. Davis, who played more minutes since usual starter Devonte Shuler was limited with a foot injury.

Arkansas returns home to face Missouri on Wednesday.

Ole Miss travels to face Alabama on Tuesday.

