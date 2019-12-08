PULLMAN – LeeAnne Wirth collected game-high totals of 16 points and 10 rebounds to help the 18th-ranked Gonzaga women’s basketball team beat Washington State 76-53 on Sunday.

Wirth made 7 of 10 shots from the field. Jill Townsend added 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting for the Zags (8-1).

Borislava Hristova scored 15 points and Chanelle Molina added 12 for WSU (5-4). Each Cougars loss has been to a team ranked among AP’s top 20.

Gonzaga shot 49.2% from the field, including 50% (8 of 16) on three-pointers. The Zags limited WSU to 30.8% shooting, including 3 of 17 (17.6%) on three-point attempts.

“I think our team played really well,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “We came out ready to go. For three quarters, we played really great defense, and we ran really great offense. When you’re passing the ball, you have the inside threat and an outside threat, and you’re really tough to stop. Our team played a very good game today.”

The Cougars trailed 41-23 at halftime.

“I think we played a better team than us today,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Gonzaga is built great. They have an unbelievable post presence, and they surround them with great shooters …

“We’re kind of the opposite of them right now — we don’t know where points are coming from. (Gonzaga’s) defense made it really hard on Bobi (Hristova) and Chanelle, and it’s hard for us to manufacture enough points to compete with as solid of a team as Gonzaga is.”

Seattle U women beat Long Beach St.

Courtney Murphy scored 19 points to lead the Seattle University women to a 66-54 victory over visiting Long Beach State.

Seattle U (4-6) had a 49-30 rebounding advantage over the 49ers (3-6) and won for the third time in four games. The Redhawks beat fast-paced Sacramento State 88-84 on Friday.

“Us playing Sacramento State on Friday helped prepare us for today’s game,” said Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb. “Our success from last game, we were able to build on today. We made some plays in transition and hit some threes early and that gave us confidence.”

Kamira Sanders had 14 points and eight assists for the Redhawks and Chinwe Ezeonu grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Eastern men win

CHENEY – Jacob Davison poured in 39 points, Kim Aiken Jr. had a double-double, and Eastern Washington raced past North Dakota 98-82.

Eastern (5-3) scored 56 points in the second half.

Davison’s total was two shy of his career high.

Aiken finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and three steals.

Note

• Mamadi Diakite scored 12 points and No. 5 Virginia, the defending NCAA men’s champion, beat seventh-ranked North Carolina 56-47.

Host Virginia (8-1 overall, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a 69-40 loss at Purdue on Wednesday.

Cole Anthony led North Carolina (6-3, 0-1) with 12 points.