The Washington volleyball team bounced back from its first Pac-12 loss of the season by sweeping California (7-7, 0-4 Pac-12) on the road Sunday afternoon.

Emoni Bush had 11 kills to lead the No. 17 Huskies (11-3, 3-1) to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 win.

Sophie Summers had six blocks and Claire Hoffman had 11 digs for UW.

• Magda Jeharova had 12 kills and eight blocks, but No 9 Stanford (8-4, 3-1) held off visiting Washington State 25-19, 16-25, 25-15, 25-23). Laura Jansen added 15 kills for the Cougars (10-5, 2-2).

UW men’s soccer takes showdown

Nick Scardina scored in the 44th minute as No. 2 Washington remained unbeaten in the Pac-12 with a 1-0 win against No. 21 UCLA (5-4-1, 1-2-1 Pac-12) in Los Angeles.

Illijah Paul and Imanoi Rosales had the assist.

Sam Fowler had three saves to get the shutout in goal for UW (9-0-1, 2-0-0).

Men’s soccer

• Seattle U gave up a pair of second-half goals and lost 2-0 to visiting Houston Christian (5-3-3, 1-0-1 WAC).

• The visiting Tacoma Defiance saw their inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro come to an end with a 2-1 loss to St. Louis CITY 2-1 in the Western Conference final.

Women’s soccer

• Kelsey Branson had a goal and an assist as Washington (8-1-2, 2-1-0 Pac-12) handed Colorado (6-3-3, 0-2-1) a 4-1 loss.

• Grayson Lynch scored in the ninth minute, and Washington State (8-1-2, 2-0-1 Pac-12) made it stand up in a 1-0 win against visiting Utah (5-4-2, 1-2-0 Pac-12)

Football

• Gunner Talkington passed for 250 yards, but FCS Eastern Washington (1-3) lost 52-17 against FBS host Florida (3-2). This game was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was rescheduled for Saturday but moved to Sunday because of Hurricane Ian.