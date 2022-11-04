The No. 16 Washington volleyball team hit a frigid .152 as it was swept on the road against No. 19 Oregon on Friday night.

Marin Grote had 10 kills to lead the Huskies, who lost 25-13, 25-19, 25-18. Claire Hoffman added eight kills and five digs. The Huskies were missing Emoni Bush because of injury.

“Not being able to physically match up on the defensive side of the ball was the most frustrating thing,” UW coach Keegan Cook. “At this stage we’ve been through a lot of adversity and we’re down some bodies and doing the best we can, but it just seemed like physically we weren’t able to hang at the net or behind it, so it’s hard to create momentum or scoring runs when you’re not able to slow things down.”

The Huskies (16-7, 8-5 Pac-12) have lost two in a row and four of their last seven matches.

Mimi Colyer had 14 kills to lead the Ducks (16-5, 10-3), who hit .402.

• Laura Jansen had 14 kills, six digs and four blocks and Magda Jehlarova added 13 kills and six blocks as Washington State (17-7, 9-4 Pac-12) swept Oregon State (7-16, 2-11) on the road 25-19, 25-19, 25-22.

Women’s soccer

• Tati Jerman scored in the 85th minute as New Mexico State (12-4-3) eliminated Seattle U (11-6-3) from the WAC tournament in the semifinals at Champinship Field 1-0.

• Washington’s game at Washington State was postponed until Saturday because of inclement weather in Pullman. The game will be at noon but will not be televised.

Men’s soccer

• Ryota Nakashima scored the game’s only goal in the 64th minute as San Jose State (9-5-3, 5-2-2) beat visiting Seattle U (6-9-1, 5-4) to wrap up the regular season.

Women’s basketball

• Kayleigh Truong, the only returning starter from last year, scored a game-high 17 points while hitting 5 of 6 from three-point range as Gonzaga beat Western Washington 78-36 in an exhibition game.

Hockey

• Ty Gibson scored twice and Austin Roest added a goal and an assist as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Saskatoon Blakes 5-3.

• Jordan Gustafson scored, but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost on the road, losing to the Portland Winterhawks 5-1.