The No. 16 Washington volleyball team scored a key Pac-12 win on Sunday afternoon, beating No. 12 Oregon in Seattle 3-2.

Claire Hoffman had 22 kills and 14 digs to lead the Huskies (13-3, 5-1 Pac-12), who won 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 21-25, 15-12.

Emoni Bush had 14 kills, three blocks and two aces, and Marin Grote added 11 kills for the Huskies.

Mimi Colyer had 25 kills, and Brooke Nuneviller had 20 kills, 25 digs and two aces for the Ducks (10-3, 4-2).

Sunday’s match was the sixth to go to five sets in the past 11 meetings between Oregon and Washington.

Oregon had a rough trip to Washington as they were swept in its two matches. WSU beat the Ducks on Friday in another five setter.

Washington has won nine of its last 10 matches. UW is at Utah on Friday and Colorado on Saturday.

• Laura Jansen hit .450 with 10 kills as Washington State swept Oregon State (6-10 1-5 Pac-12) in Pullman 25-14, 25-21, 25-19.

Pia Timmer led the Cougars (12-5, 4-2) with 11 kills.

No. 1 Husky men prevail vs. Cal

Gio Miglietti scored the only goal in the 75th minute to lift the No. 1 Washington men to a 1-0 win against California at Husky Soccer Stadium.

It was the seventh consecutive win for the Huskies (11-0-1, 4-0-0 Pac-12) and seven shutout of the season.

Washington’s defense allowed only three shots and only one on goal, which Cal (3-4-4, 1-3-1) didn’t get until the 78th minute.

WoMen’s soccer

• No. 14 Stanford (11-2-1, 4-1-0 Pac-12) held off No. 21 Washington State 2-1 in Stanford, California. WSU (8-3-2, 2-2-1) got an own goal for it’s only score.

• Keely Roy scored the game winner in the 58th minute as Cal (8-3-3, 3-2-0 Pac-12) held off visiting Washington 2-1. Summer Yates scored for the Huskies (8-3-2, 2-3-0), who dropped both games in the Bay Area.