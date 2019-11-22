CHICAGO (AP) — Mykea Gray hit the go-ahead 3-pionter with 18 seconds left and scored 19 points in No. 16 Miami’s 68-67 victory over North Carolina A&T in the Maggie Dixon Classic.

Beatrice Mompremier had 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Miami (4-0).

Deja Winters led N.C. A&T (2-3) with 23 points.

NO. 19 DEPAUL 109, ARKANSAS STATE 64

CHICAGO (AP) — Jolene Daninger had 16 points for DePaul in the Maggie Dixon Classic.

The Blue Demons (3-1) made nine 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 45-15 lead and had 10 3s and a 29-point advantage at the half. DePaul finished with 16 3-pointers on 42 attempts.

Morgan Wallace had 21 points for Arkansas State (1-3).

