MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as 16th-ranked Memphis held off Mississippi 87-86 on Saturday for its third consecutive victory without heralded freshman center James Wiseman.

D.J. Jeffries dunked with a second left for Memphis, then Blake Hinson beat the buzzer with a 3 for the final margin as the Tigers avoided blowing a 16-point lead.

Memphis (5-1) snapped a three-game streak by Ole Miss (4-1) in this series.

Penny Hardaway has the youngest team in the country, according to KenPom.com. He still has the No. 1 recruiting class even with Wiseman sitting out an NCAA-mandated 12-game suspension for what college sports’ governing body ruled were impermissible benefits from 2017 when the Memphis coach was overseeing a local high school team.

Jeffries finished with 23 points for Memphis.

Breein Tyree led Ole Miss with 24 points.

No. 13 SETON HALL 87, FLORIDA A&M 51

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 23 points and Jared Rhoden had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Seton Hall to a romp over winless Florida A&M.

Florida A&M (0-5) would jump out 2-0 on a jumper by D.J. Jones, but that would be the Rattlers’ only lead. Seton Hall (4-1) led by 18 before taking a 36-24 halftime lead.

Rod Melton Jr. led Florida A&M with 12 points while M.J. Randolph had 11 points and nine rebounds. Quincy McKnight had 14 points and five assists for Seton Hall.

Florida A&M pulled within single digits several times in the second half. First, after Randolph’s fastbreak layup off a steal by Melton Jr. to make it 40-31 with 17:27 left. The Rattlers would have another steal a couple of possessions later when Sandro Mamukelashvili turned it over to Melton Jr., whose dunk off a break drew the Rattlers to 43-35.

