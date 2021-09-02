No. 16 LSU (0-0) at UCLA (1-0), Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EDT (FOX).

Line: LSU by 2½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCLA looks to win its first two games of a season for the first time since 2017 after a decisive 44-10 victory last Saturday against Hawaii. It broke the Bruins eight-game losing streak against non-conference teams. LSU is ranked in the AP preseason poll for the 21st consecutive season, but is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 5-5 campaign last year. The Tigers practiced in Houston this week after relocating last weekend due to Hurricane Ida.

KEY MATCHUP

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was only 10 of 20 for 130 yards and a TD last week. He will need to play better against an LSU defense that was last in the nation against the pass last year (323 yards per game).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LSU: QB Max Johnson won both of his starts last season with eight touchdowns against one interception. It is the 18th time in the past 24 years the Tigers have had a different starting QB for the season opener.

UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet is the fourth Pac-12 player since 1996 to have a 100-yard game and three rushing TDs in his first game with a team. The Michigan transfer had 106 yards on six carries.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is LSU’s first trip to California since it beat USC 23-3 in 1984. … The Tigers are 22-4 against current Pac-12 teams and have won 12 straight. … UCLA is 18-15-4 against current SEC members with wins in five of the last six. … Thompson-Robinson has 41 touchdown passes, which is tied with Troy Aikman for seventh in school history.

