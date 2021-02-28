FAYETVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored a career-high 35 points with eight 3-pointers and No. 16-ranked Arkansas beat Alabama 94-76 on Sunday.

With the win, Arkansas enters the Southeastern Conference tournament as the No. 6 seed and will face 11th-seeded Ole Miss on Thursday.

Alabama is the No. 7 seed and will face 10th-seed Missouri also on Thursday.

Against the Crimson Tide, Ramirez scored 15 of Arkansas’ 26-first quarter points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. She made pair of 3s on consecutive possessions to give the Razorbacks a 12-9 led en route to a nine-point advantage at the end of the first. Arkansas never trailed again. Ramirez knocked down two more 3s before halftime and had 23 at the break.

In building a 52-39 halftime lead, Arkansas (19-7, 9-6 Southeastern Conference) scored 48 outside the paint. The Razorbacks set a team record with 19 3s in 39 attempts.

Alabama (15-8, 8-8) reeled off eight straight to start the third, and later, with 6:20 left in the quarter, Jordan Lewis buried a 3 and the Crimson Tide were within 58-55.

Arkansas held Alabama at bay and then sealed it with a 13-3 run in the fourth quarter.

Chelsea Dungee scored 20 points for the Razorbacks, Destiny Slocum 17 and Makayla Daniels 15.

Ariyah Copeland scored 18 for Alabama, Lewis 15, Jasmine Walker 12 and Destiny Rice 11.

