Claire Hoffman tied her season high with 22 kills to go with 10 digs and two blocks as No. 15 Washington beat Colorado 3-1 in Boulder.

Hoffman hit .320 for the Huskies (14-4, 6-2 Pac-12), who won 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23.

“Claire’s been doing this for a long time, and is a really resilient, durable athlete,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “She should be confident in all things she does, and so I’m pleased to see her show off the best of what she can do and showing some growth in spaces like her blocking today.”

Setter Ella May Powell tied her season high in assists (54) and digs (17), and Emoni Bush added 15 kills and three blocks.

Maya Tabron led the Buffaloes (13-5, 5-3) with 19 kills and eight digs.

The Huskies were coming off an upset loss to Utah on Thursday.

“A hard-earned win against a quality Pac-12 opponent on the road. High level volleyball on both sides for long stretches. It was a tough start to the road trip and a quick turnaround but we’re always looking for the response, and today the team found it,” Cook said.

• Katy Ryan had 13 kills and a career-high eight blocks as Washington State swept Utah in Salt Lake City, 25-21, 25-23, 27-25.

Laura Jansen had 20 kills and 13 digs for the Cougars (13-6, 5-3 Pac-12).

Madelyn Robinson led the Utes (11-8, 4-4). with 17 kills.

Men’s Soccer

• Marc Pedrosa scored in the 62nd minute as Seattle U (4-6-1, 3-1-0 WAC) beat UNLV (1-8-6, 0-5-2) in Las Vegas 1-0.

Hockey

• Jackson Berezowski had a hat trick, and added an assist, as the Everett Silvertips blasted the visiting Spokane Chiefs 7-3. Aidan Sutter had a goal and an assist, and Austin Roest had two assists for Everett.