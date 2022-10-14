The No. 15 Washington volleyball team was swept on the road Friday night, losing to Utah in Salt Lake City.
UW (13-4, 5-2 Pac-12), which had won nine of the previous 10, hit a dismal .190 in the match that ended, 25-21, 30-28, 25-16.
Claire Hoffman has 12 kills, six digs and two blocks for the Huskies. Madelyn Robinson had 15 kills and 12 digs for the Utes (11-7, 4-3).
Soccer
• The top-ranked Washington men (12-0-1) posted their fifth consecutive shutout, handing visiting Gonzaga (4-8-1) a 3-0 loss. Nick Scardina scored twice.
• McKenzie Weinert scored twice as the UW women (8-3-3, 2-3-1 Pac-12) tied 2-2 with visiting Oregon State (4-7-3, 0-5-1).
• Richard Bedats scored twice to lead the Seattle U men (3-6-1, 2-1 WAC) to a 2-1 win at Utah Tech (3-8-2, 1-2-2).
• Margie Detrizio scored as the Washington State (8-3-3, 2-2-2 Pac-12) women tied 1-1 with visiting Oregon (4-5-5, 2-3-1).
• OL Reign stars Alana Cook, Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe were named to the NWSL Best XI for September.
Hockey
• Jared Davidson and Lucas Ciona had a goal and two assists each as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat visiting Edmonton 7-0.
• Austin Roest’s second goal was the game winner as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Kelowna Rockets 5-4.
More Volleyball
• Pia Timmer had 12 kills and eight digs as Washington State (12-6, 4-3 Pac-12) lost 3-1 at Colorado (13-4, 5-2).
Cross country
• UW finished 15th on the men’s side and 16th on the women’s side at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison.
