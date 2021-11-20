SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Oscar Cardenas with three seconds left, rallying No. 15 UTSA to a wild 34-31 victory over UAB on Saturday.

The Roadrunners (11-0, 7-0) defeated the reigning three-time Conference USA West champion Blazers (7-4, 5-2) to clinch their first division title.

Trailing much of the game, the Roadrunners got the ball back with 1:09 left after stuffing the Blazers a yard short of a first down on third-and-4 at the UAB 42.

Following a punt, Harris drove UTSA 77 yards on seven plays. The winning touchdown came after Harris fumbled the snap and had his pass tipped by UAB linebacker Noah Wilder before Cardenas caught it in the back of the end zone.

Harris completed 25 of 35 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns. The senior set the school single-season record with 21 touchdown passes on his first TD Saturday.

Dylan Hopkins passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns and DeWayne McBride rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries for UAB.

The Roadrunners took their first lead late in the third quarter on Hunter Duplessis’ 49-yard field goal to go up 27-24. Duplessis had a 51-yarder earlier.

UTSA had a season-high 35,147 in attendance at the Alamodome, and the crowd had an impact as it did last week against Southern Miss. UAB had three false starts, a delay of game and had to call its final timeout with 5:25 left in the game to avoid a penalty.

The Blazers made good use of that final timeout, scoring on the ensuing play on a 16-yard run by McBride in taking a 31-27 lead.

With his right arm trapped by a defender, Zakhari Franklin made a one-handed grab for the second consecutive week to score on a 15-yard reception to tie the game at 7. Franklin added a 54-yard touchdown reception from Harris to tie the game at 24.

After being stuffed for no gain on the opening play of the game, UAB silenced the crowd with a 74-yard touchdown on second down. Hopkins stood in the pocket untouched and waited for Trea Shropshire to break free for a touchdown.

