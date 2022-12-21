FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 18 points, Diamond Miller had 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four blocks and No. 15 Maryland beat Purdue Fort Wayne 88-51 on Wednesday in the final non-conference matchup for the Terps.

The game featured sisters Shyanne and Shayla Sellers. They played together at Aurora High School in Ohio for two years before Shayla graduated and joined the Purdue Fort Wayne program. Shyanne Sellers scored in double figures for the eighth straight game, while Shayla recorded six points in the loss.

Abby Meyers added 14 points and Brinae Alexander had 13 off the bench for Maryland (10-3).

Maryland closed the first half on an 11-4 run for a 39-23 lead and then outscored the Mastodons by 20 (32-12) in the third quarter.

Shyanne Sellers, Miller, Meyers and Alexander were all in double figures by the end of the third quarter when Maryland led 71-35.

Amellia Bromenschenkel led Purdue Fort Wayne (4-8) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Bromenschenkel, who entered averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, reached 20-plus for the fourth time this season.

Maryland resumes Big Ten play when it hosts Minnesota on Dec. 30.

