Marin Grote had 13 kills without an error to lead No. 14 Washington past No. 19 Illinois to wrap a 2-0 run through the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge with a 25-12, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 win in Boulder, Colorado.

Grote .619 and Claire Hoffman added 16 kills and 10 digs and Madi Endsley had 14 kills for the Huskies, who hit .295.

“In the first set we saw a glimpse of what we can be when both sides of the ball are at a high level,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “But we’ve had a long history with Illinois and we know how good they are and how well they are coached. They are defensively sound and responded very well and turned it back into a match. We had to work through the second and third and break through at end of the fourth. It was a good high-level match, glad to come away with a win.”

The Huskies return home for the Husky Invitational starting Thursday.

Women’s soccer

• Summer Yates had two assists as Washington had an easy time with Seattle U (1-3-1), winning 5-1 at Husky Soccer Stadium. Washington’s hot start continued as it improved to 5-0-1.

Minors

• Luis Torrens had a solo home run, but the Tacoma Rainiers lost to the visiting Sacramento RiverCats 2-1 to split the six-game series.

• Max Wright hit a walkoff, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Eugene Emeralds beat the Everett AquaSox 3-2 to win five games in the six-game series.