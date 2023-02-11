The No. 14 Washington softball team suffered its first loss of the young season Saturday, falling to No. 1 Oklahoma 5-4 at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California.

Madison Huskey got the Huskies (3-1) off to a good start with a solo homer in the first inning, but the Sooners (4-0) answered with three in the bottom half.

Alyssa Brito put the game out of reach with a two-run homer in the third inning for Oklahoma, the defending NCAA champions.

Huskey was 3 for 4 with three RBI. UW had only five hits. Lindsay Lopez got the loss, giving up five runs on five hits in 22/3 innings. She struck out two and walked one.

Seattle U men hold off Grand Canyon

Alex Schumacher’s 26 points helped Seattle U defeat Grand Canyon 63-58.

Schumacher also had eight rebounds and four steals for the Redhawks (18-8, 9-4 WAC). Riley Grigsby scored 16 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Tyson recorded 11 points for Seattle U.

Rayshon Harrison led the way for the Antelopes (16-9, 7-5) with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Women’s basketball

• Ashley Alter had 23 points and eight rebounds, but Seattle Pacific (12-10, 7-7 GNAC) went cold down the stretch and lost 64-61 to No. 23 Montana State Billings (21-4,12-2) in Seattle.

• Jaleesa Lawrence scored 21, but Eastern Washington (14-9, 7-6 Big Sky) lost to Idaho (10-14, 6-7) in Moscow 88-64.

• No players scored in double figures as Seattle U (4-18, 4-8 WAC) lost 75-49 to visiting UT Arlington (11-14, 5-8).

Men’s basketball

• Shaw Anderson scored 24 points, hitting 13 of 15 from the free-throw line, but Seattle Pacific (14-10, 9-6 GNAC) lost 80-74 on the road to Western Oregon (10-11, 7-7).

• Ethan Price scored 16 points and Eastern Washington (20-7, 14-0 Big Sky) ran its win streak to a nation’s best 15 games with a 73-66 victory over Idaho (9-17, 3-10).

Hockey

• Brad Lambert had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds took down the Portland Winterhawks on the road 3-0.

• Jackson Berezowski tied it in the third period and Austin Roest scored in a shootout as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Spokane Chiefs 2-1.

More Softball

• For the second consecutive day, Seattle U split its two games at the NorCal Kickoff in Davis, California. The Redhawks (2-2) lost to Rutgers 8-5 to open the day and beat Santa Clara 4-1.