The No. 14 Washington softball team opened the season a 4-3 win over No. 16 Duke at the Mark Campbell Invitational on Thursday morning in Irvine, California.
The Huskies had a three-run sixth inning as Kinsey Fielder hit a home run, Baylee Klingler scored on a wild pitch and SilentRain Espinoza hit an RBI double.
UW got its first run in the second inning as Alana Johnson had an RBI single in her first at-bat with Washington.
UW will play San Jose State and Liberty on Friday.
Basketball
• Julianna Walker had 15 points and six rebounds to lead the Seattle U women (4-17, 4-7 WAC) past visiting Tarleton State (7-16, 1-11), 62-49.
• Kyle Greeley scored 23, and Jaden Nielsen-Skinner added 22 as Saint Martin’s (19-4, 11-2 GNAC) handled visiting Seattle Pacific 94-76. Shaw Anderson scored 19 to lead the Falcons (14-9, 9-5).
Golf
• High winds forced cancellation of the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Hawaii, where the Husky men were competing.
Baseball
• Seattle U was picked to finish 12th in the 13-team Western Athletic Conference in the preseason coaches poll. Grand Canyon was picked as the favorite.
