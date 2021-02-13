TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bethy Mununga had 19 points and 15 rebounds and No. 14 South Florida played its first game in a month, beating Tulsa 67-46 on Saturday.

USF (11-1, 8-0 American Athletic Conference), which hasn’t played since Jan. 13 due to COVID-19 issues within the program, won its program-best 10th straight game including eight by double digits.

Sydni Harvey made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Bulls. Elisa Pinzan had 13 points and matched a career best with six steals. The pair each had seven of the Bulls’ 19 assists. Mihaela Lazic added 10 points.

Wyvette Mayberry scored 18 points off the bench to lead Tulsa (5-9, 4-9), which is winless against the Bulls (0-9). The Golden Hurricane missed 14 of 15 from long range and finished 18-of-62 shooting (29%) from the floor.

Mununga had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half as USF closed on a 10-0 run for 33-20 halftime advantage. The Bulls held a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

USF hosts Cincinnati on Wednesday. Tulsa, which looks to end a three-game losing streak, plays Temple at home on Wednesday.

