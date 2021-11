CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points and five steals and sophomore Taylor Jones and freshman AJ Marotte scored 15 apiece as No. 14 Oregon State opened its season with an 82-52 victory over Loyola Marymount in nonconference play on Friday night.

The Beavers took control in the second quarter, using a 12-2 run to take a 30-17 lead with 4:51 left before halftime. Von Oelhoffen scored the first five points in the run and Jones scored the last five. Oregon State stretched its lead to 44-30 at halftime, blocking eight shots along the way. The Beavers shot 51.5% (17 of 33) in the first 20 minutes and got even hotter in the second half — finishing at 53.1% (34 of 64).

Von Oelhoffer sank 6 of 11 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and made 5 of 6 at the foul line. Jones led all rebounders with eight and knocked down 7 of 11 shots. Marotte came off the bench to bury 6 of 9 shots, including all three of her 3-point tries. Taya Corosdale had four of the Beavers’ 13 blocked shots.

Khari Clark and Ariel Johnson topped LMU (0-2) with 12 points each, while Nicole Rodriguez scored 11. The Lions, who trailed 18-15 after one quarter, shot 34.4% from the floor and made just 5 of 10 free throws.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25