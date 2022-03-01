HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds as No. 14 Houston beat Cincinnati 71-53 on Tuesday and clinched the American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

White scored 20 points in the first half as the Cougars (25-4, 14-2 AAC) built a 38-34 lead at the half. There were 16 lead changes and five ties in the first half.

Josh Carlton had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Kyler Edwards and Taze Moore each added 12 points for Houston, which 43% (23 for 54).

The Cougars won their fifth straight game and claimed the conference’s regular-season title for the third time in four seasons.

Houston outrebounded Cincinnati 41-28 and held an 18-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Mike Saunders Jr. scored 14 points, and John Newman III added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bearcats (17-13, 7-10). Cincinnati shot 40% (20 for 50), including 8 for 27 from 3-point range. The Bearcats struggled from the free throw line, going 5 for 16.

Cincinnati has lost four straight games.

The Cougars opened the second half by outscoring Cincinnati 22-9, capped by a three-point play by Edwards with nine minutes that gave Houston a 60-43 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats got 24 points from their bench. … Cincinnati’s 27 3-point attempts gave the team a school record with 771 3-point attempts this season. … Cincinnati scored a season low for a half with 19 second-half points.

Houston: The Cougars held a 32-20 advantage in points in the paint. … Houston made 20 of 24 shots from the line. … The win helps the Cougars, who are looking to strengthen their resume heading into the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Travels to SMU on Thursday.

Houston: Hosts Temple on Thursday.

