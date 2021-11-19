LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 22 points to lead No. 13 Kentucky to a 77-59 win over Ohio on Friday night.

Freshman guard TyTy Washington followed Brooks with a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Davion Mintz added 12 points and Sahvir Wheeler added 11 for the Wildcats.

Ben Vander Plas finished with a team-high 19 points and six rebounds for Ohio, followed by Jason Carter with 15 points and Mark Sears with 10.

The Wildcats (3-1) used a big second half to fend off the Bobcats, who led for most of the first half. Brooks set the tone by scoring eight of the Wildcats’ first 10 points after halftime.

Kentucky was without leading scorer and rebounder Oscar Tshiebwe in the first half because he picked up two fouls in the first two minutes. But Kentucky outrebounded the Bobcats 26-19 in the first half and limited Ohio to just one shot on most possessions with 19 defensive rebounds.

In Kentucky’s first three games Tshiebwe averaged 18.3 points and 18.7 rebounds per game, including 20 boards in each of the first two contests. On Friday, he had two points and 10 rebounds.

Ohio (3-1) made five of its first six field goals and built a 22-14 lead before Kentucky rallied and led 40-38 at halftime.

The Bobcats made five 3-pointers in the first half, paced by Vander Plas’ three 3-pointers and 13 first-half points.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio: Ohio ranked 10th in the nation in 3-point field goals with an average of 12 per game in its first three games. The Bobcats made eight against the Wildcats.

Kentucky: The Wildcats are in the midst of a seven-game homestead and will host Albany on Monday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Since opening with an eight-point loss to No. 7 Duke to open the season, Kentucky has won its past three games by double figures.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts Albany on Monday night.

Ohio: Hosts Mount Saint Mary’s on Monday night.