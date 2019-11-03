No. 12 Washington earned a Pac-12 volleyball sweep against No. 25 UCLA on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena, 25-14, 25-14, 25-23.

Shannon Crenshaw had 10 kills and hit .474 for the Huskies (17-5, 8-4 Pac-12), on a day when all their attackers hit over .300.

“You hope it for kids sometimes, but they’ve got to do it out there, and she looked just like she looked two nights ago but even better,” UW coach Keegan Cook said about Crenshaw. “The kid puts in a lot of work before practice, after practice, she’s been hearing a lot of feedback for the last year and a half, and making changes is hard, and she’s done that. Now she’s getting the reward of that so I’m really happy for her.”

Kara Bajema added 11 kills, and Shayne McPherson had 15 digs for UW.

The win put UW into a five-way tie (along with Washington State, California, Utah and UCLA) for second place in the Pac-12, two matches behind Stanford.

There’s four weeks remaining in the regular season. UW is on the road next weekend against the Oregon schools.

More volleyball

• Freshman Magda Jehlarova had 13 kills, hitting .455, with six blocks as No. 22 Washington State (19-5, 8-4 Pac-12) took down visiting USC 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25. The Cougars completed a sweep of USC for the first time since 1986.

Soccer

• Despite holding the ball in the attacking half for 80% of the game, the No. 21 Washington Huskies (10-6-2, 6-4-0) lost to visiting Utah 1-0 on a goal by Ireland Dunn.

• Morgan Weaver, in her final home game, tied a Washington State record with four goals as the Cougars (12-5-1, 5-4-1 Pac-12) beat Colorado 4-1. Weaver, who has six goals over her last two games, tied Kim Lynass for most goals in a game. Lynass set the original record against Gonzaga in 1992.

Hockey

• Bryce Kindopp’s penalty shot in overtime, his second goal of the game, gave the Everett Silvertips a 4-3 road win against the Spokane Chiefs. Wyatte Wylie assisted on Everett’s first three goals, and Michal Gut had a goal and an assist. Jalen Price also scored for the Tips.

Rowing

• Washington wrapped up the fall season with a pile of wins at the Head of the Lake Regatta. The men’s team won all five of its races. The women’s team won the top two eights events. The event features 467 entries from 83 colleges, schools and clubs, competing in 42 race categories for juniors, masters and college athletes.