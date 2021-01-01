Fiesta Bowl: No. 12 Iowa State (8-3) vs, No. 25 Oregon (4-2), Saturday, 4 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

Line: Iowa State by 4 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Iowa State is playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl after setting a school record with eight conference wins. The Cyclones are making their fourth straight bowl appearance under coach Matt Campbell. Oregon is no stranger to playing January bowl games, making its seventh appearance the past 12 years. The Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 championship to earn a trip to the desert.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State RB Breece Hall against Oregon’s run defense. The Cyclones’ sophomore running back finished second nationally with 1,436 yards and has scored a touchdown in 11 straight games. Hall has been tough to bring down, finishing first nationally with 861 yards after contact. Oregon is 57th nationally against the run, allowing 159.8 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: LB Mike Rose. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior was a force during the season, finishing with 90 tackles and four interceptions, tied for most in the FBS among linebackers. He was voted Big 12 defensive player of the year.

Oregon: QB Tyler Shough. The sophomore quarterback had some good moments this season after serving as Bobby Herbert’s back-up, throwing for 1,480 yards and 13 TDs in six games. He’s also some shaky moments, so the Ducks will need him to play with confidence to have a chance against Iowa State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy has set or tied 25 school records, including 22 career wins. … Oregon will play in its 15th bowl the past 16 seasons. … The Cyclones are 10th nationally in rush defense, allowing 104.6 yards per game … The Ducks are making their third trip to the desert for a major bowl. Oregon won the 2013 Fiesta Bowl over Kansas State and lost the 2011 BCS Championship to Auburn.

