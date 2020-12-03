West Virginia (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) at No. 12 Iowa State (7-2, 7-1, No. 9 CFP), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Iowa State by 6 1/2.

Series record: West Virginia leads 5-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa State can clinch its first outright Big 12 regular-season title and finish off its run to the conference championship game. The Mountaineers can clinch a winning record in conference play after going 3-9 in 2019.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy vs. West Virginia’s defense. Purdy, the program’s all-time wins leader, threw for 312 yards against Texas while leading the Cyclones’ comeback from a double-digit, second-half deficit. The Mountaineers’ defense will be the toughest he’s faced. It’s No. 1 nationally against the pass, No. 4 in total defense and No. 14 in scoring defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia QB Jarret Doege holds the key to his team picking up its first road win. He’s throwing for 277 yards per game and has 13 TD passes against three interceptions. He’s on a streak of 173 passes without getting picked off.

Iowa State RB Breece Hall ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns against West Virginia last year. He was held under 100 yards for the first time in nine games this season in the win over Texas.

FACTS & FIGURES

West Virginia has held an opponent under 200 yards passing in nine of its last 10 games, the best mark in the Big 12. … The Mountaineers’ T.J. Simmons is No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 15 nationally with 20.6 yards per reception. … WVU linebacker Tony Fields II leads the Big 12 with 9.9 tackles per game. … Iowa State’s 23 conference wins since 2017 are most in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma’s 29. … Matt Campbell’s .550 winning percentage is best by an ISU coach in the modern era that started in 1928. … Mike Rose is tied for first nationally among linebackers with four interceptions.

