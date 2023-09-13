Karly Basham and Julia Norville combined for 30 digs on the back row as the No. 11 Washington State volleyball team picked up its eighth consecutive win Wednesday and second straight victory over a Top 25 team, 3-1, at 18th-ranked Baylor.

Game scores were 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21. The Cougars (9-1) racked up 11 blocks as a team and limited the Bears (4-4) to an attack percentage of just .168. The win was the first road win for Washington State in Waco and avenged a 2021 NCAA tournament defeat in the Ferrell Center.

Pia Timmer (13 kills, 48 assists) and Iman Isanovic (16 kills, 34 assists) continued to lead the way offensively for WSU, and Magda Jehlárová tallied a match-high eight block assists.

Norville’s 15 digs fell just two shy of tying her career-high as she and Basham also collected a perfect 28 of 28 serves that went their direction on the Cougars’ back row.

The Cougars will play in Austin on Friday against defending national champion and sixth-ranked Texas at 5 p.m. Pacific time.

Minors

• Ryan Bliss hit a grand slam, keying Tacoma to an early lead in a 9-7 victory at Oklahoma City. In addition to Bliss’ grand slam, Pedro Severino hit a two-run homer and Zach DeLoach hit his 21st homer.

Notes

• Washington State baseball added Quinn Hawksworth as an assistant coach, coach Nathan Choate announced.

Hawksworth, who will work with the Cougar hitters and assist with recruiting, comes to WSU after working the past three seasons at CSU Bakersfield competing in the Big West Conference.

• Alex Yano joined the Washington State men’s basketball staff as the director of operations. Yano most recently completed his graduate degree at the University of Hawaii, while working with the men’s team as a graduate manager.