FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored a season-high 24 points, Kiah Gillespie added 22 points with nine rebounds and the 12th-ranked Florida State women led most of the way in an 80-58 victory over No. 6 Texas A&M on Sunday night.

The first meeting between the teams since the Seminoles won on the Aggies’ home court in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament came at TCU in the Maggie Dixon Classic, named for the late sister of Horned Frogs men’s coach Jamie Dixon.

Chennedy Carter, the Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year, scored 20 points but had a rough shooting night. Carter missed all seven of her 3-point attempts, including a good look that could have pulled the Aggies (5-1) within four late in the third quarter. She was 8 of 22 from the field.

Gillespie was 5 of 6 from inside the 3-point line while going 3 of 10 outside the arc, but one of those 3s opened the second half and gave the Seminoles (7-0) their first double-digit lead at 43-32.

NO. 11 UCLA 73, VIRGINIA 62

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Lauryn Miller also had a double-double and UCLA took control in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia and go 2-0 in the Cavalier Classic.

Onyenwere opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer that pushed the Bruins’ lead to 58-52, Miller followed with a layup and Japreece Dean had a pair of baskets to make it 64-52 with 7:07 to play. UCLA outscored the Cavaliers 18-10 in the final period.

Miller had 14 points and 10 rebounds for UCLA (7-0), with Charisma Osborne adding 12 points and Dean 11. Miller and Ogyenwere, both juniors, picked up their second double-doubles of the year.

Jocelyn Willoughby led the Cavaliers (4-4) with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 12 N.C. STATE 76, NORTH TEXAS 65

HONOLULU (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds and North Carolina State beat North Texas 76-65 in a Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

The unbeaten Wolfpack (8-0) never trailed.

Cunane shot 11 of 17 from the floor for NC State, which had a commanding 52-33 rebounding advantage. Kayla Jones added 13 points and Kai Crutchfield scored 11.

North Carolina State built a 14-7 lead when Crutchfield made a 3-pointer with 4:52 left in the first quarter. The Wolfpack led 19-15 before North Texas closed to 22-21 on N’Yah Boyd’s layup with 6:36 before intermission. That prompted a 10-2 run from the Wolfpack over the next four minutes and they went to intermission up 36-27.

Boyd led the Lady Eagles (3-4) with 22 points and Randi Thompson scored 11.

No. 14 KENTUCKY 81, AUSTIN PEAY 52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard led a balanced attack with 14 points and Kentucky cruised to a win over Austin Peay.

KeKe McKinney added 12 points for the Wildcats (7-0) and three players had 10. Amanda Paschal had nine rebounds and six assists to go with her seven points.

Brianah Ferby led the Governors (6-1) with 13 points.

No. 16 DEPAUL 70, NORTHWESTERN 68

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Sonya Morris’ short jumper in the final minute lifted DePaul to a victory over Northwestern, handing the Wildcats their first loss and giving Doug Bruno his 700th victory as the Blue Demons’ coach.

Northwestern’s Veronica Burton missed a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left then Morris scored on the other end for a 69-68 lead. A turnover gave the ball back to Blue Demons (6-1) and Northwestern (5-1) had to foul five times to get DePaul to the line. Dee Bekelja missed both free throws and the ball went out of bounds with 6.2 seconds remaining. After a review, a jump-ball was called with possession to DePaul which got a final free throw from Chante Stonewall with 2.2 seconds left.

Stonewall finished with 25 points, Morris 22 and Bekelja 11. Kelly Campbell didn’t score but had 11 assists and a game-high seven rebounds.

Abbie Wolf had 18 points and Lindsey Pulliam and Byrdy Galernik scoring 16 each for the Wildcats.

No. 20 TENNESSEE 81, AIR FORCE 54

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 18 points apiece and Tennessee remained unbeaten with a win over Air Force.

Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 13 points as the Lady Vols (7-0) had five players in double figures. Burrell and Kushkituah, both reserves, combined to go 15-of-18 shooting as Tennessee shot 55% while the Falcons were below 30%.

Riley Snyder led the Falcons (1-7) with 20 points.

Kushkituah had seven points and Burrell four in an 11-0 run late in the first quarter that ended with the Lady Vols on top 24-15. A 12-2 run in the second quarter and a late 6-0 burst helped boost the lead to 43-27 at the break. Snyder hit 5 of 6 shots and had 14 points for Air Force while her teammates were 5 of 26.

Air Force is the first team to outrebound Tennessee this season, 40-39. The Lady Vols came in at plus-18 on the boards.

NO. 22 GONZAGA 63, PURDUE 50

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Melody Kempton had a career-high 18 points, LeeAnne Wirth and Jessie Loera each scored 12, and Gonzaga beat Purdue to win the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Kempton made 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Dominique Oden had nine points and eight rebounds for Purdue (6-1).

The Bulldogs (6-1) made just 1 of 12 from 3-point range and shot just 38% from the field but committed a season-low eight turnovers.

