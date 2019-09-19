No. 10 Utah (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at Southern California (2-1, 1-0), Friday at 9 p.m. EDT (FS1).

Line: Utah by 3 1/2.

Series record: USC leads 11-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Utes will look to solidify their status as favorites to win the Pac-12 South and the conference’s best contender to reach the College Football Playoff. For embattled Trojans coach Clay Helton, this is another test in the Trojans’ brutal early-season schedule and another chance to convince fans and boosters he can put the West Coast power back on its historic pedestal.

KEY MATCHUP

USC’s offensive line vs. Utah’s defensive line. The Trojans were routinely flustered up front in their 30-27 overtime loss at BYU last week, struggling to protect freshman QB Kedon Slovis even when the Cougars brought only three pass rushers. Now USC will have to contend with a front four for Utah that coach Kyle Whittingham has described as the best he has seen in his 15 seasons in charge. Utah is allowing 2.7 yards per carry and has seven sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah: RB Zack Moss could break several career rushing records for the Utes with a big performance. Moss needs 196 yards rushing to pass Eddie Johnson (3,219) and become the school’s leader. His next game with 100 yards rushing will be the 14th of Moss’ career to tie John White and Devontae Booker for most in school history.

USC: WR Michael Pittman Jr. had nine catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns against BYU, including a spectacular 30-yard scoring grab in the fourth quarter. Pittman ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 21 receptions, and the 6-foot-4 senior should be able to use size to his advantage against All-Pac-12 cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah is 1-8 against USC in Los Angeles, and the only win happened in 1916. The Utes are 0-7 at the Coliseum. … Helton is 3-6 against teams ranked in the AP Top 10, including a 42-24 win over No. 3 Utah in 2015. . Utah QB Tyler Huntley is second in the Pac-12 and fourth in the FBS with a .778 completion percentage. … USC RB Vavae Malepeai has rushed for a touchdown in each of the past three games. . Utah is one of four FBS teams that have not allowed a sack, along with UAB, New Mexico and Air Force.

