EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State forward Nick Ward had surgery on his broken left hand and is expected to be out of for at least a few weeks.

Izzo says Ward was injured when his hand was hit or it made contact with the rim in a 62-44 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Ward is the team’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 points a game and third-leading rebounder at 6.7. The 6-foot-9 junior returned to school after putting his name in the NBA draft last year.

Shooting guard Joshua Langford , the team’s third-leading scorer, had season-ending surgery on his left foot this month.

The 10th-ranked Spartans host Rutgers on Wednesday and play at No. 7 Michigan on Sunday.

