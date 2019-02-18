EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State forward Nick Ward had surgery on his broken left hand and is expected to be out of for at least a few weeks.
Izzo says Ward was injured when his hand was hit or it made contact with the rim in a 62-44 win over Ohio State on Sunday.
Ward is the team’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 points a game and third-leading rebounder at 6.7. The 6-foot-9 junior returned to school after putting his name in the NBA draft last year.
Shooting guard Joshua Langford , the team’s third-leading scorer, had season-ending surgery on his left foot this month.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake staying at Washington, with a smile on his face | Matt Calkins
- Three impressions from UW's 72-70 win at WSU: Huskies are close to locking up the Pac-12 title WATCH
- 'You mean the nicest guy in camp': Evan White is the future at first base for the Mariners
- Huskies stage furious rally in second half to spurn Cougars' upset bid VIEW
- Seahawks' defensive line has a few big question marks entering offseason but a lot of options to choose from | 2019 position analysis
The 10th-ranked Spartans host Rutgers on Wednesday and play at No. 7 Michigan on Sunday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25