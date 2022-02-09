WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo had 19 points and 16 rebounds, and three other Baylor players had at least 19 points as the 10th-ranked Bears overwhelmed Kansas State 95-50 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Lewis had 24 points while NaLyssa Smith had 22 and Sarah Andrews 19 for the Bears (18-5, 8-3 Big 12). Lewis and Andrews each had seven assists and five 3-pointers. Smith had seven rebounds.

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee, who entered the game leading the Big 12 with 24.7 points a game, was plagued by fouls early and was held to eight points on 3-of-8 shooting over 20 minutes. The 6-foot-6 Lee also had six rebounds.

Brylee Glenn had 10 points to lead Kansas State (17-7, 7-5), which shot 32.7% overall (18 of 55) while making only 3-of-14 3-pointers.

Baylor shot 57.4% (35 of 61) overall, and made 11 of 19 on 3-pointers. The Bears had a 43-23 rebounding advantage.

Lee picked up two fouls in in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game, and went to the bench. The 6-foot-6 center returned with 8:46 left in the second period with the Wildcats down 25-14.

With 4:18 left in the second quarter, Lee picked up her third foul when she and Egbo got tangled up under the Kansas State basket and Egbo went to the floor. Wildcat coach Jeff Mittie was then called for a technical foul while protesting the call.

Baylor led 46-27 at the half and began the third quarter on an 18-4 run, led by a pair of 3s from Andrews. The Bears outscored Kansas State 32-11 during the period and took a 78-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats remained in fourth place in the Big 12 standings, 2 1/2 games behind Big 12 co-leaders Iowa State and Oklahoma (both 20-3, 9-2), and 1 1/2 games behind the Bears. Kansas State still doesn’t have consecutive wins against Baylor since winning four in a row in the series from 2002-04. The Bears then won 36 in a row until K-State beat them 68-59 on Jan. 2 in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Baylor: Even though the three conference losses by the Bears match their combined total for the previous five seasons, they are only a game behind Big 12 co-leaders ninth-ranked Iowa State and 12th-ranked Oklahoma (both 20-3, 9-2) in the standings under first-year coach Nicki Collen. Baylor has won the last 11 Big 12 regular-season titles.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Plays at Sunflower State rival Kansas on Saturday night.

Baylor: Host West Virginia on Saturday, only two weeks after the Bears won 87-54 at WVU.

