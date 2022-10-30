Gio Miglietti scored twice as top-ranked Washington battled to a 3-3 tie with No. 5 Stanford in a Pac-12 men’s soccer game on Sunday.

Miglietti’s second goal gave the Huskies a lead in the 70th minute. Keegan Hughes scored the equalizer in the 79th minute for Stanford (9-2-5, 3-2-4 Pac-12).

Imanol Rosales also scored for the Huskies (13-0-3, 5-0-2).

No. 19 Huskies lose to No. 8 Stanford

The No. 19 Washington volleyball team (16-6, 8-4 Pac-12) missed a chance to gain on the Pac-12 leader, losing to No. 8 Stanford 25-18, 19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-5 in Seattle.

Claire Hoffman had 20 kills, nine digs and three blocks for the Huskies, and Shannon Crenshaw added 12 kills, 13 digs for Huskies.

Elia Rubin had 12 kills for the Cardinal (16-4, 11-1), and Caitie Baird added 20 kills, 12 digs and two aces.

• Pia Timmer hit .462 and had 15 kills as Washington State (16-7, 8-4 Pac-12) had an easy 25-6, 25-18, 25-22 win against visiting Cal (7-15, 0-12).

More soccer

• Peter Kingston scored his second goal in the 85th minute to give Seattle U (6-8-1, 5-3-0) a 4-3 road win against Air Force (7-5-3, 6-1-1).

• Margie Detrizio scored twice, but Washington State (8-6-4, 5-3-0 Pac-12) couldn’t hold a lead at No. 18 USC (11-2-3, 7-1-2), falling 3-2.

• The Washington women (9-6-3, 3-6-1 Pac-12) fell 3-0 on the road to No. 1 UCLA (17-1-0, 9-1-0).

Women’s Basketball

• Idaho beat Seattle Pacific in an exhibition game in Moscow, 87-51.

• Bella Murekatete had 26 points and 10 rebounds as Washington State beat visiting Westmont 64-40 in an exhibition game.