The top-ranked Washington men’s soccer team narrowly avoided its first loss with a late equalizer to end in a 1-1 road tie vs. Oregon State on Friday night.

Nate Jones, on an assist by Chris Meyers, scored in the 86th minute for the Huskies (12-0-2, 4-0-1 Pac-12).

Oregon State (5-3-4, 1-1-3) got an early goal from Mouhameth Thiam, who was assisted by Luis Castillo.

UW volleyball upset

The No. 15 Washington volleyball lost to visiting Arizona State in a back-and-forth match, 21-25, 26-24, 24-26, 15-25, 15-12.

Claire Hoffman had 20 kills and 21 digs for the Huskies (14-5, 6-3 Pac-12), who went cold and hit just. 187 for the match, including .036 in the deciding set.

Iman Isanovic had 17 kills and 12 digs for the Sun Devils (10-11, 4-5), who hit .219.

• Laura Jansen had 27 kills as Washington State (13-6, 5-3) outlasted Arizona (12-8, 2-7) in Pullman 22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16, 16-14.

More soccer

• Richard Bedats scored in the second minute as the Seattle U men (5-6-1, 4-1 WAC) beat visiting Utah State 1-0.

• U’i Kaaihue scored twice as the Seattle U women (9-5-2, 6-1-1 WAC) won their fifth in a row, beating Tarleton State (4-8-3, 0-6-2) on the road 4-0.

Women’s basketball

• Seattle Pacific was picked to finish seventh in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in the coaches poll. Western Washington was the favorite to repeat as champs.

• Washington’s Emma Grothaus and Washingto State’s Bella Murekatete were among 20 players named to the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award watch list for the top center in the nation.

Hockey

• Olen Zellweger had a goal and an assist in the Everett Silvertips’ 6-3 loss to the Tri-City Americans, who put the game away with a four-goal third period.

Golf

• The professional team beat the amateurs in the Hudson Cup matches at Tacoma Golf and Country Club. The pros won 13.5 to 6.5 and in the senior version, the pros won 10.5 to 9.5.

• Bo Peng was tied for fourth at 4-under 68 as the Washington men sat in sixth after the first day of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.

• The Washington women were 11th after the first day of the Stanford Intercollegiate.