STANFORD, Calif. — Dawn Staley pulled her South Carolina women close into the huddle and asked them to fight.

Aliyah Boston heard that one-word request and took charge when it mattered most, delivering as she has day after day during a decorated career.

Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14 points, including the tying jumper with two seconds left in regulation, Bree Hall hit a three-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, and No. 1 and defending NCAA champion South Carolina rallied past second-ranked Stanford 76-71 Sunday in a dramatic early season showdown.

“In the huddle, Coach was like, ‘You gotta fight, you gotta fight,’ ’’ Boston said, “and that was our mentality.”

South Carolina (4-0) led 73-71 when Kiki Iriafen of Stanford (5-1) rebounded a missed free throw. But Iriafen called a timeout Stanford didn’t have and thus got a technical foul. Zia Cooke of the Gamecocks made three free throws in the last three seconds to close out scoring.

Staley and Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer wore long-sleeve white T-shirts featuring Brittney Griner’s name and image in support of the WNBA standout who is incarcerated in Russia.

Stanford had its 17-game home winning streak end at Maples Pavilion, which held a standing-room-only sellout crowd of 7,233 for the nationally televised matinee.

Gonzaga loses to Marquette

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong scored 18 points each, but Gonzaga lost to Marquette 70-66 in their second game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The Zags (4-1), who beat No. 6 Louisville on Saturday, will face No. 11 Tennessee in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m. PST Monday.

Maxwell, who is from Gig Harbor, made two free throws to reduce Marquette’s lead to 67-66 with 25 seconds left. Three Golden Eagles free throws accounted for the rest of the scoring.

Notes

• Louisville rebounded from its loss to Gonzaga by beating No. 3 Texas 71-63.

• Azzi Fudd scored 32 points to lead No. 5 Connecticut past No. 10 North Carolina State 91-69.

UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem in Hartford, Connecticut, and waved and smiled while being taken off on a stretcher. Dailey soon texted players to say she was “fine.”