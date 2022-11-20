STANFORD, Calif. — Dawn Staley pulled her South Carolina women close into the huddle and asked them to fight.
Aliyah Boston heard that one-word request and took charge when it mattered most, delivering as she has day after day during a decorated career.
Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14 points, including the tying jumper with two seconds left in regulation, Bree Hall hit a three-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, and No. 1 and defending NCAA champion South Carolina rallied past second-ranked Stanford 76-71 Sunday in a dramatic early season showdown.
“In the huddle, Coach was like, ‘You gotta fight, you gotta fight,’ ’’ Boston said, “and that was our mentality.”
South Carolina (4-0) led 73-71 when Kiki Iriafen of Stanford (5-1) rebounded a missed free throw. But Iriafen called a timeout Stanford didn’t have and thus got a technical foul. Zia Cooke of the Gamecocks made three free throws in the last three seconds to close out scoring.
Staley and Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer wore long-sleeve white T-shirts featuring Brittney Griner’s name and image in support of the WNBA standout who is incarcerated in Russia.
Stanford had its 17-game home winning streak end at Maples Pavilion, which held a standing-room-only sellout crowd of 7,233 for the nationally televised matinee.
Gonzaga loses to Marquette
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong scored 18 points each, but Gonzaga lost to Marquette 70-66 in their second game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
The Zags (4-1), who beat No. 6 Louisville on Saturday, will face No. 11 Tennessee in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m. PST Monday.
Maxwell, who is from Gig Harbor, made two free throws to reduce Marquette’s lead to 67-66 with 25 seconds left. Three Golden Eagles free throws accounted for the rest of the scoring.
Notes
• Louisville rebounded from its loss to Gonzaga by beating No. 3 Texas 71-63.
• Azzi Fudd scored 32 points to lead No. 5 Connecticut past No. 10 North Carolina State 91-69.
UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem in Hartford, Connecticut, and waved and smiled while being taken off on a stretcher. Dailey soon texted players to say she was “fine.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.