SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and No. 1 Notre Dame overcame 18 turnovers to beat No. 2 Louisville 82-68 on Thursday night.

Brianna Turner added 16 points and Jackie Young had 14 for the Irish (15-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). They regained the top spot in The Associated Press poll this week and won their eighth straight since an 89-71 loss to Connecticut.

Asia Durr had 29 points for Louisville (14-1, 2-1), and Bionca Dunham added 10. The Cardinals cut a 10-point deficit to two twice in the fourth quarter, the last at 68-66 with 1:48 remaining, but Turner’s basket and Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer propelled the Irish to a 14-2 finish.

NO. 8 NC STATE 63, PITTSBURGH 34

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kiara Leslie had 16 points and eight rebounds and North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh to improve to 16-0.

Leslie also had five assists and three steals. She scored 14 points in the first half to help N.C. State (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) build a 35-16 lead. DD Rogers added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kauai Bradley led Pitt (9-2, 0-2) with eight points.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 73, NO. 13 TENNESSEE 71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maci Morris scored 27 points before fouling out and Kentucky withstood an injury to Taylor Murray to beat Tennessee.

Ogechi Anyagaligbo added 13 points for Kentucky (15-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference).

Evina Westbrook scored 20 for Tennnessee (12-3, 1-2). The Lady Volunteers have lost consecutive home games for the first time since December 1996. Tennessee fell 66-64 to Missouri on Sunday.

NO. 21 SOUTH CAROLINA 71, FLORIDA 40

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bianca Cuevas-Moore hit four 3-pointers, two as South Carolina opened with a 19-0 run, and scored 16 points to lead the No. 21 Gamecocks to their seventh straight victory.

The Gamecocks (11-4, 3-0 Southeastern Conference), missed their first two shots and then hit eight straight, while the Gators (4-12, 0-3) missed their first seven and 10 of their first 11.

Kiara Smith led Florida with 13 points.

OHIO STATE 55, NO. 25 INDIANA 50

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Carmen Grande scored 19 points, including four free throws in the last 20 seconds, and Ohio State outscored Indiana 25-14 in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State (5-8, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak and Indiana’s four-game winning streak with its 13th straight win in the series.

Jaelynn Penn led Indiana (14-2, 3-1) with 12 points.

