DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Point guard Tre Jones left top-ranked Duke’s game against Syracuse on Monday night with a right shoulder injury.

Jones was listed as questionable to return, according to a post on the program’s official Twitter account.

Jones collided with Syracuse’s Frank Howard while chasing a loose ball with 14:23 left in the first half. Howard picked up his third foul on the play — Jones’ fourth steal of the game.

Jones, the younger brother of former Duke and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones, has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.93 that is nearly twice that of any other player in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He was replaced by sophomore Jordan Goldwire, with freshman forward RJ Barrett also helping out on defense against the Orange’s point guards.

The Blue Devils were already down one starter when Cameron Reddish was held out with an unspecified illness.

