Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the offensive player of the year and one of five members of the top-ranked Crimson Tide to earn first-team honors on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference team.
No. 16 Kentucky (No. 14 College Football Playoff ) has the SEC’s defensive player of the year in linebacker Josh Allen and the coach of the year in Mark Stoops. Vanderbilt running back and Illinois transfer Ke’Shawn Vaughn was named newcomer of the year.
Alabama (13-0) is the top seed in the College Football Playoff after overcoming Tagovailoa’s ankle injury to rally past Georgia 35-28 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday. Kentucky (9-3) will face No. 13 Penn State (9-3, No. 12 CFP) in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 after posting its highest regular-season win total since 1977.
Tagovailoa, Allen and Mississippi wide receiver A.J. Brown were unanimous first-team selections.
Tagovailoa, one of the prime contenders for the Heisman Trophy, has thrown 37 touchdown passes with only four interceptions to rank second nationally in passing efficiency. He struggled in the SEC championship game before leaving in the second half with a high ankle sprain, though coach Nick Saban is hopeful the sophomore will be ready for the Dec. 29 Orange Bowl semifinal with No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1).
Allen has recorded 14 sacks to lead all Power Five players. Brown leads the SEC in catches (85) and yards receiving (1,320).
Vaughn has rushed for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.95 yards per carry.
Alabama players joining Tagovailoa as first-team picks include offensive tackle Jonah Williams, center Ross Pierschbacher, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
The Crimson Tide had eight overall all-SEC selections to lead all teams. No. 6 Georgia (No. 5 CFP) had seven players earn all-SEC honors, though cornerback Deandre Baker was the Bulldogs’ only first-team selection.
A panel of 28 writers and broadcasters who cover the SEC voted on the AP all-conference team.
The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, with position, name, school, height, weight, class and hometown:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
u-WR – A.J. Brown, Mississippi (u), 6-1, 230, Jr., Starkville, Mississippi
WR – Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, So., Deerfield Beach, Florida
T – Greg Little, Mississippi, 6-6, 325, Jr., Allen, Texas
T – Jonah Williams, Alabama, 6-5, 301, Jr., Folsom, California
G – Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky, 6-3, 305, Sr., McComb, Mississippi
G – Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri, 6-5, 330, Jr., East St. Louis, Illinois
C – Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama, 6-4, 309, Sr., Cedar Falls, Iowa
TE – Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M, 6-4, 250, Jr., Kingfisher, Oklahoma
u-QB – Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, So., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
RB – Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky, 5-11, 223, Jr., Westerville, Ohio
RB – Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M, 5-9, 200, Jr., Houston
PK – Cole Tracy, LSU, 5-11, 188, Sr., Camarillo, California
All-purpose – Deebo Samuel, South Carolina, 6-0, 210, Sr., Inman, South Carolina
Defense
DE – Jachai Polite, Florida, 6-2, 242, Jr., Daytona Beach, Florida
DE – Montez Sweat, Mississippi State, 6-6, 245, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
DT – Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State, 6-4, 300, Jr., Macon, Mississippi
DT – Quinnen Williams, Alabama, 6-4, 295, So., Birmingham, Alabama
u-LB Josh Allen, Kentucky, 6-5, 260, Sr., Montclair, New Jersey
LB – Deshaun Davis, Auburn, 5-11, 233, Sr., Prichard, Alabama
LB – Devin White, LSU, 6-1, 240, Jr., Springhill, Louisiana
CB – Deandre Baker, Georgia, 5-11, 185, Sr., Miami
CB – Greedy Williams, LSU, 6-3, 184, So., Shreveport, Louisiana
S – Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State, 6-0, 215, Sr., Columbia, Mississippi
S – Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, So., Houston
P – Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 190, Jr., Houston
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR – Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt, 6-1, 201, Jr., New Orleans
WR – Deebo Samuel, South Carolina, 6-0, 210, Sr., Inman, South Carolina
T – Martez Ivey, Florida, 6-5, 306, Sr., Apopka, Florida
T – Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, So., Lithonia, Georgia
G – Zack Bailey, South Carolina, 6-6, 314, Sr., Summerville, South Carolina
G – Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas, 6-5, 315, Sr., Svendborg, Denmark
C – Lamont Gaillard, Georgia, 6-2, 308, Sr., Fayetteville, North Carolina
TE – Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt, Jr., 6-4, 255, Norcross, Georgia
QB – Drew Lock, Missouri, 6-4, 225, Sr., Lee’s Summit, Missouri
RB – D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, So., Philadelphia
RB – Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt, 5-10, 222, Jr., Nashville, Tennessee
PK – Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Jr., Marietta, Georgia
All-purpose – Mecole Hardman, Georgia, 5-11, 183, Jr., Bowman, Georgia
Defense
DE – Isaiah Buggs, Alabama, 6-5, 286, Sr., Ruston, Louisiana
DE – Raekwon Davis, Alabama, 6-7, 316, Jr., Meridian, Mississippi
DT – Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 320, Jr., Sugar Hill, Georgia
DT – Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri, 6-4, 295, Sr., East St. Louis, Illinois
LB – De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Jr., Harvey, Louisiana
LB – Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State, 6-1, 250, So., Florence, Alabama
LB —D’Andre Walker, Georgia, 6-3, 245, Sr., Fairburn, Georgia
CB – Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State, 6-2, 175, So., Hammond, Louisiana
CB – Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 210, Jr., Nashville, Tennessee
S – Mike Edwards, Kentucky, 6-0, 201, Sr., Cincinnati
S – Deionte Thompson, Alabama, 6-2, 196, Jr., Orange, Texas
P – Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU, 6-5, 245, So., Lake Charles, Louisiana
Offensive Player of the Year —QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Defensive Player of the Year_LB Josh Allen, Kentucky
Newcomer of the Year —RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt (Illinois transfer)
Coach of the Year_Mark Stoops, Kentucky
u-Unanimous selection
