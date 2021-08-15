LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 12 points in her return from a knee injury to help Los Angeles beat the Indiana Fever 75-70 on Sunday night in the Sparks’ first game at Staples Center since September 2019.

Sidelined 2 1/2 months by a sprained knee, Ogwumike also had seven rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes. Brittney Sykes led Los Angeles (7-13) with 16 points, Amanda Zahui B had 13, and Erica Wheeler added 12.

Kelsey Mitchell led WNBA-worst Indiana (4-17) with 20 points as both teams returned from the break for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Sparks went 4-11 without Ogwumike, dropping six in a row before the break. Younger sister, Chiney, remained out because of a knee injury.

Kristi Toliver returned from an eye injury that sidelined her six games. She had four points and six assists in 28 points.

Lauren Cox, the former Baylor star cut this year by Indiana after being drafted No. 3 overall last year, had three rebounds in 13 scoreless minutes for Los Angeles.

The Sparks have won 16 consecutive regular-season games at Staples Center.