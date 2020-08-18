MIAMI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo had three hits and two RBIs, leading New York to an 8-3 win over Miami on Tuesday night, the Mets’ second straight win over the Marlins.

Nimmo went 3-for-5 and finished a double short of hitting for the cycle. He hit the first of three solo homers for New York, which had four home runs on Monday. The Mets have scored 19 runs in their last two games.

The Marlins (9-8) lost their fourth straight and for the seventh time in nine games since their 7-1 start.

J.D. Davis and Amed Rosario also homered for the Mets (11-14), who broke the game open with four runs in the eighth inning.

Rosario, whom Mets manager Luis Rojas has stuck with as his starting shortstop despite his early-season hitting struggles, posted three RBI and went 2-for-4.

The Mets lost another starting pitcher to injury Tuesday when they placed David Peterson on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue.

Corey Oswalt started in his place and gave up two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 4 1/3 innings. Mets’ relievers Justin Wilson (1-1), Jared Hughes and Dellin Betances combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings before the Marlins scored a run on three hits off Edwin Diaz in the ninth.

Marlins rookie Humberto Mejia (0-1) made his second career start (both against the Mets) after being recalled Tuesday, and gave up three runs on four hits, including the homers by Nimmo and Davis.

Miami switch-pitcher Pat Venditte exited the game in the top of the sixth with a right oblique strain and was listed as day-to-day.

RHP Sandy Alcantara said he plans to throw about 50 pitches against hitters on Wednesday at the team’s alternate training site. Alcantara would be lined up for a possible return to the rotation as early as Monday at Washington.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said INF Miguel Rojas may be the closest among the Marlins’ position players on the injured list to returning. Mattingly indicated that many of the position players will get around 25-30 at-bats in Jupiter before being activated.

The Marlins placed LHP Brian Moran on the 10-day injured list (retro to Monday) with right knee patella tendonitis. RHP Mike Morin (right elbow) was also transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The Mets recalled RHP Drew Smith and optioned RHP Franklyn Kilome. The Marlins optioned INF Lewin Diaz and RHPs Jordan Yamamoto and Justin Shafer and selected the contracts of LHP Brandon Leibrandt and RHP Brett Eibner. OF Corey Dickerson was reinstated from the bereavement list.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (2-0, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday. deGrom was scratched from his last scheduled start because of a stiff neck and has not pitched since Aug. 9.

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (2-1, 2.25 ERA) will make the start for Miami. He allowed two runs in six innings against the Braves last Friday.

