NOTRE DAME, Ind. (AP) — Niko Kavadas connected on two of Notre Dame’s four home runs and the Irish beat Central Michigan 10-0 on Friday to start the South Bend Regional.

Kavadas hit a two-run homer in a three-run fourth and he did the same to spark a six-run sixth. Ryan Cole and David LaManna also homered for Notre Dame (31-11).

Jared Miller led off the fourth with a triple and then scored on a ground out by Carter Putz. Spencer Myers singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 18 games.

John Michael Bertrand (8-2) struck out six and only allowed five hits in nine scoreless innings.

Central Michigan (40-17), the Mid-American Conference regular-season champion, was limited to five singles — two from Mario Camilletti.

The Chippewas also dropped a game to Notre Dame on April 13, giving up eight runs in the first three innings.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series