SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa and rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk will both miss at least one week of practice with lower-body injuries.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Bosa had complained last week of soreness in his leg and got time off from practice. When that didn’t help he underwent an MRI that showed a muscle strain that has him out on a week-to-week basis.

“He was about to go out and practice through it because he didn’t think it was much,” Shanahan said. “Fortunately, he got that and we were able to prevent him from hurting it worse.”

Bosa won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year last season and is a key part of the strong pass rush for the defending NFC champions.

Aiyuk had been extremely impressive early in camp before coming up lame on a deep pass during Sunday’s practice. He was diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain that was not as serious as initially feared. He also is week to week.

The Niners had been counting heavily on Aiyuk, especially with starter Deebo Samuel still sidelined by a broken foot. Samuel has not been able to practice all camp, but Shanahan said he’s still hopeful he could be back for the opener Sept. 13.

The Niners also hope Aiyuk will be back by then as well. The Niners traded up six spots in the draft last April to take Aiyuk 25th overall and are expecting him to be a major part of the offense.

“Hopefully it’s only one, two weeks,” Shanahan said. “When it is, that will give him time to come back. He can’t check out while he’s rehabbing, which how he is, I’m not worried about that. He’ll stay in it mentally.”

In other injury news, edge rusher Dee Ford sat out practice with calf irritation, while tight end Jordan Reed took part in his first padded practice since signing at the start of camp. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones also returned from a concussion.

NOTES: The Niners announced that they will have no fans for the season opener Sept. 13 against Arizona. “I totally understand it, but it’s not going to be that fun,” Shanahan said. The team is working with state and county officials to determine whether it will be safe enough later in the season for fans. … CB K’Waun Williams (calf), C Ben Garland (ankle) and TE Ross Dwelley (foot) also remain sidelined. … RB Raheem Mostert got a veteran’s day off. … San Francisco signed TE Erik Swoope to a one-year deal and waived RB Salvon Ahmed to make room on the roster.

