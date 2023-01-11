CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — DQ Nicholas scored 20 points as Gardner-Webb beat Presbyterian 79-78 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Nicholas added six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-9, 3-2 Big South Conference). Julien Soumaoro scored 18 points and added six assists. Anthony Selden recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 0 for 4 from the line.

The Blue Hose (5-13, 1-4) were led by Kobe Stewart, who posted 22 points and two steals. Jalen Forrest added 20 points for Presbyterian. In addition, Crosby James had 15 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.